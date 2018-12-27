Email
article imageReview: Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper shine on 'I Got You Babe' Cher duet Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop sensation Adam Lambert and veteran pop star Cyndi Lauper honored Cher at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.
They tipped their hat to global music superstar Cher with a superb and uplifting duet of the Sonny and Cher classic "I Got You Babe." The song resonated well with the Kennedy Center audience (especially the couples in the venue), as well as with the viewers that were tuning in at home on the CBS special.
Equally fantastic was Adam Lambert's piano-driven version of Cher's chart-topping single "Believe," as Digital Journal previously reported.
The Verdict
Overall, Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper had great musical chemistry together on "I Got You Babe." It made 2018 Kennedy Center honoree Cher proud, who blew them a kiss at the end, and rightfully so. Lambert was not afraid to showcase his bubbly personality throughout this performance. Their soaring version garnered two giant thumbs up.
