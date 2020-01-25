Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music In January of 2020, global pop music star Adam Lambert released" Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP" via More Is More/ Empire, and it's a musical masterpiece. "Stranger You Are" is mid-tempo and funky, coupled by Lambert's crisp voice, which elevates it to a higher level. It is followed by the harking, piano-laden ballad "Closer To You," which showcases his soothing voice and soft side, where the listener can recall the subtlety of a gentle lullaby (and that ought to be taken as a compliment). He picks up the pace with the glorious "Overglow," which is sheer bliss. He sings "Loverboy" with maximum heart and soul, and it closes with the sassy and spitfire "Ready to Run," thus leaving his listeners wanting to hear more (and that's a good thing). Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP is available on In other The Verdict Overall, Lambert's powerhouse voice is an eighth world wonder in the musical world. This "Live Sessions" EP is worthy of the repeat button and it garners an A+ rating. Congratulations. For more information on Adam Lambert, follow him on This six-track collection allows music listeners and fans to enjoy Lambert's ethereal voice in its purest and most organic form. It opens with the unflinching "Superpower," which instantly lures listeners in and inspires them to sing along with it."Stranger You Are" is mid-tempo and funky, coupled by Lambert's crisp voice, which elevates it to a higher level. It is followed by the harking, piano-laden ballad "Closer To You," which showcases his soothing voice and soft side, where the listener can recall the subtlety of a gentle lullaby (and that ought to be taken as a compliment).He picks up the pace with the glorious "Overglow," which is sheer bliss. He sings "Loverboy" with maximum heart and soul, and it closes with the sassy and spitfire "Ready to Run," thus leaving his listeners wanting to hear more (and that's a good thing).Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify In other Adam Lambert news , he launched the Feel Something Foundation (FSF).Overall, Adam Lambert has outdone himself with his latest Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and they will be in total awe of Lambert's raw, natural talent.Lambert's powerhouse voice is an eighth world wonder in the musical world. This "Live Sessions" EP is worthy of the repeat button and it garners an A+ rating. Congratulations.For more information on Adam Lambert, follow him on Facebook and on Twitter More about Adam lambert, Velvet Side A, Ep, Pop, The Live Sessions Adam lambert Velvet Side A Ep Pop The Live Sessions