Lambert
kicked off his upbeat mini-concert with "New Eyes
," his lead single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Velvet
.
It was followed by his latest single, "Comin In Hot
," which he released two days ago. He sang his new single
with maximum heart and soul.
Of course, no Lambert concert is complete without a cover of at least one Queen song, and this morning, he chose to sing "Another One Bites the Dust," and he knocked this perennial classic rock standard out of the ballpark. The New York audience was with him every step of the way, and they were left in total awe of his raw, natural talent.
The Verdict
Overall, every time Adam Lambert
opens his mouth to perform live is a true musical event. He gave the Good Morning America
audience a morning of music to remember in New York City. Lambert truly is the bee's knees.
His new songs "New Eyes" and "Comin in Hot" are a substantial indication that is upcoming studio album is bound to be a musical treat. Lambert's live mini-concert in New York's Rumsey Playfield garnered five out of five stars.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official Facebook page
.