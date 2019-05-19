Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music On May 19, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert performed live on the Season 17 finale of the reality singing competition "American Idol," which aired on ABC. The song encompassed elements of pop, R&B, and adult contemporary; moreover, it had a '70s retro vibe to it, and it allowed his rich, dynamic voice to shine. Lambert exuded a great deal of confidence and soul throughout his performance of " An internationally recognized recording artist, He debuted his brand new romantic single " New Eyes ," and he commanded the stage well. It was clearly a "new era" of music.The song encompassed elements of pop, R&B, and adult contemporary; moreover, it had a '70s retro vibe to it, and it allowed his rich, dynamic voice to shine. Lambert exuded a great deal of confidence and soul throughout his performance of " New Eyes ." He is constantly reinventing himself as a recording artist and always manages to keep his music fresh and exciting for the fans. Lambert also performed a duet with contestant Dimitrius Graham, where they collaborated on the classic Queen tune "Bohemian Rhapsody," which allowed them to showcase their soaring voices. It was a true symphony that was well-received by all, and both performers (Lambert and Graham) seemed to have a lot of fun. Lambert's performance on American Idol tonight garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.An internationally recognized recording artist, Lambert previously served as a celebrity guest mentor on American Idol during Queen week. More about Adam lambert, American idol, finale, Queen, Single Adam lambert American idol finale Queen Single new eyes Abc