On May 19, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert performed live on the Season 17 finale of the reality singing competition "American Idol," which aired on ABC.
He debuted his brand new romantic single "New Eyes," and he commanded the stage well. It was clearly a "new era" of music.
The song encompassed elements of pop, R&B, and adult contemporary; moreover, it had a '70s retro vibe to it, and it allowed his rich, dynamic voice to shine. Lambert exuded a great deal of confidence and soul throughout his performance of "New Eyes." He is constantly reinventing himself as a recording artist and always manages to keep his music fresh and exciting for the fans.
Lambert also performed a duet with contestant Dimitrius Graham, where they collaborated on the classic Queen tune "Bohemian Rhapsody," which allowed them to showcase their soaring voices. It was a true symphony that was well-received by all, and both performers (Lambert and Graham) seemed to have a lot of fun. Lambert's performance on American Idol tonight garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.
An internationally recognized recording artist, Lambert previously served as a celebrity guest mentor on American Idol during Queen week.