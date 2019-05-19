Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Lambert amazing on 'American Idol' finale, debuts new single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
On May 19, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert performed live on the Season 17 finale of the reality singing competition "American Idol," which aired on ABC.
He debuted his brand new romantic single "New Eyes," and he commanded the stage well. It was clearly a "new era" of music.
The song encompassed elements of pop, R&B, and adult contemporary; moreover, it had a '70s retro vibe to it, and it allowed his rich, dynamic voice to shine. Lambert exuded a great deal of confidence and soul throughout his performance of "New Eyes." He is constantly reinventing himself as a recording artist and always manages to keep his music fresh and exciting for the fans.
Lambert also performed a duet with contestant Dimitrius Graham, where they collaborated on the classic Queen tune "Bohemian Rhapsody," which allowed them to showcase their soaring voices. It was a true symphony that was well-received by all, and both performers (Lambert and Graham) seemed to have a lot of fun. Lambert's performance on American Idol tonight garnered two giant thumbs up. Well done.
An internationally recognized recording artist, Lambert previously served as a celebrity guest mentor on American Idol during Queen week.
More about Adam lambert, American idol, finale, Queen, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Gordon Lightfoot melts hearts at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York Special
U.S. aerospace startup unveils plans for hypersonic aircraft
India's marathon vote ends, Modi on tenterhooks over second term
Review: Madonna delivers horrible live performance at Eurovision 2019 Special
Review: Dutch singer Duncan Laurence mesmerizes Eurovision with 'Arcade' Special
Teaching AI to see like a human by filling in the blanks
Social equity the slumbering elephant behind legalizing marijuana
Lasers developed for non-invasive cancer diagnosis and treatment
China shows little interest in renewed trade talks with the US
Linda Prefontaine opens up about 2019 'Tour de Pre' and Coos Bay Special