On November 1, country singer-songwriter Adam Doleac released the new music video for his single "Famous" via Arista Nashville. His song's music video was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, and it was directed by Preston Leatherman. The video deals with a celebrity and a production assistant and they fall in love in very unlikely circumstances. Heartthrob Colton Underwood (of The Bachelor fame) and Cassie Randolph are featured in the music video, which makes it even more compelling and elevates it to a higher level. Doleac is also featured as a supermarket attendant towards the end of the video. Doleac co-penned the song with Andy Skib and Bobby Hamrick. This country single will impact country radio starting on December 16. His sultry voice is reminiscent of Billy Currington meets Thomas Rhett, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Famous" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Adam Doleac shines on "Famous." He allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine, and he is all heart and soul on this song. The music video helps breathe fresh life into the poignant lyrics, and it garners an A rating. Doleac is the future of country music. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Adam Doleac and "Famous," check out his official website and his Facebook page