Rising pop artist Adam Cola has released his new lyric video for "Be Free," on February 9, which is quite fun and liberating. His lyric video for "Be Free" was directed and animated by Nathalie Cusson of Scooter Film & Design. The song is a track on his forthcoming breakthrough studio album, FLESH.BLOOD.LOVE, which he will be releasing this spring. Most impressive about the song's addicting lyric video is that Cusson used vintage analog computer animation system Scanimate, which was subsequent utilized to produce much of the video's animation that was seen on television in the late '70s and early '80s for commercials, as well as for show openings. This way, they are able to transport their listeners back in simpler times. A native of Montreal, Canada, Cola lives up to song's lyrics, which are about living freely and uninhibited; moreover, the tune is an anthem of embracing one's true self, and it has a retro vibe to it. "Be Free" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The Verdict With "Be Free," pop artist Adam Cola is bound to have a promising future in the contemporary music scene. The vocals are crisp and the melodies are refreshing and relevant. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about pop singer-songwriter Adam Cola and his music, check out his official Facebook page, and his website.