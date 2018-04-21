Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ada Vox and Lea Michele slay 'Defying Gravity' on 'American Idol' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
American Idol contestant and drag queen Ada Vox performed "Defying Gravity" from the musical "Wicked" with Lea Michele from 'Glee.'
This duet with Lea Michele was a match made in musical heaven, where both vocalists allowed their powerhouses voices to shine, in a song that is quite difficult to sing. Ada Vox, who is already in the Top 14, is able to deliver week after week, which makes Vox the front-runner of the competition. She is able to alternate between low harmonies and the high notes with ease and comfort. Vox consistently earns standing ovations from all three judges: Lionel Richie, pop queen Katy Perry and country mega-star Luke Bryan.
Vox previously appeared on Season 12 of the reality singing competition American Idol, when the drag queen competed as Adam Sanders (given name), but he was unable to make it past the Hollywood rounds.
This time around, Vox owns the stage every single time, and deserves to win this season of American Idol. When it comes to emotional connection and the power of Vox's voice, none of the other contestants this season stand a chance.
The Verdict
Overall, Ada Vox is one of the most impressive contestants of American Idol since Adam Lambert. She deserves to go far in the competition, and subsequently win. Her talent is too huge to ignore. Regardless, her future in the music industry seems very bright and promising. Her duet with Lea Michele on "Defying Gravity" earns an A rating.
More about Ada Vox, Lea Michele, Glee, defying gravity, Wicked
 
Latest News
Top News
Natalie Portman says backed out of prize over Netanyahu
'Smallville' actress charged with sex trafficking for cult-like group
China carries out aircraft carrier drills in Pacific as Taiwan tensions rise
Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece: PM Zaev
India govt approves death penalty for child rapists
Moscow slams US for refusing Bolshoi prima ballerina visa
Queen marks 92nd birthday with Commonwealth concert
UN Security Council meets over Syria in remote Swedish farmhouse
Vietnam War refugees deported under Trump struggle to settle
Review: Jason Crabb will melt your heart with 'Unexpected' album Special