American Idol contestant and drag queen Ada Vox performed "Defying Gravity" from the musical "Wicked" with Lea Michele from 'Glee.' Vox previously appeared on Season 12 of the reality singing competition American Idol, when the drag queen competed as Adam Sanders (given name), but he was unable to make it past the Hollywood rounds. This time around, Vox owns the stage every single time, and deserves to win this season of American Idol. When it comes to emotional connection and the power of Vox's voice, none of the other contestants this season stand a chance. The Verdict Overall, Ada Vox is one of the most impressive contestants of American Idol since Adam Lambert. She deserves to go far in the competition, and subsequently win. Her talent is too huge to ignore. Regardless, her future in the music industry seems very bright and promising. Her duet with Lea Michele on "Defying Gravity" earns an A rating. This duet with Lea Michele was a match made in musical heaven, where both vocalists allowed their powerhouses voices to shine, in a song that is quite difficult to sing. Ada Vox, who is already in the Top 14, is able to deliver week after week, which makes Vox the front-runner of the competition. She is able to alternate between low harmonies and the high notes with ease and comfort. Vox consistently earns standing ovations from all three judges: Lionel Richie, pop queen Katy Perry and country mega-star Luke Bryan.