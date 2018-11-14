Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Digital Journal reviewed "I Do," the album from actress and singer-songwriter Jill Hennessy ("Crossing Jordan" and "Law & Order"). She picks up the pace with the title cut "I Do," and equally beautiful is "Heaven," which has a stirring vibe to it. "Edmonton" seems somewhat autobiographical for Hennessy, where she immerses her fans into her musical world. Her vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed songstresses as Tracy Chapman, Sheryl Crow, and Brandi Carlile. After the refreshing acoustic tune "Real," the collection closes with the downtempo yet crystalline "Precious One," which features soaring harmonies, and "Cross the River," where Hennessy leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more. I Do by Jill Hennessy is available on The Verdict Overall, Jill Hennessy delivers on her album I Do. There is an honesty and authenticity to her lyrics and melodies. Hopefully, there will be a lot more music to come from Hennessy in the future. Hennessy is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Grab a bottle of wine and let Hennessy lure you in. I Do garners an A rating. For more information on actress and singing sensation Jill Hennessy and her music, check out her Jill Hennessy Michael Lavine Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Her album opens with the mid-tempo and rocking "Marsha G," and it is followed by "Digging My Own Grave," where she showcases her crisp, resonant vocals. "Aimee" ought to be enjoyed for its lyrics, which are pure poetry.She picks up the pace with the title cut "I Do," and equally beautiful is "Heaven," which has a stirring vibe to it. "Edmonton" seems somewhat autobiographical for Hennessy, where she immerses her fans into her musical world. Her vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed songstresses as Tracy Chapman, Sheryl Crow, and Brandi Carlile.After the refreshing acoustic tune "Real," the collection closes with the downtempo yet crystalline "Precious One," which features soaring harmonies, and "Cross the River," where Hennessy leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more.I Do by Jill Hennessy is available on iTunes Overall, Jill Hennessy delivers on her album I Do. There is an honesty and authenticity to her lyrics and melodies. Hopefully, there will be a lot more music to come from Hennessy in the future. Hennessy is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Grab a bottle of wine and let Hennessy lure you in. I Do garners an A rating.For more information on actress and singing sensation Jill Hennessy and her music, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal chatted with Jill Hennessy about her music and inspirations. More about Jill Hennessy, crossing jordan, Actress, Singersongwriter Jill Hennessy crossing jordan Actress Singersongwriter