Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Acclaimed Australian rock and roll band AC/DC has released their vivacious music video for their spitfire song "Realize." Digital Journal has the scoop. AC/DC is one of the most influential rock groups in music history. They have sold in excess of 200 million units, where 71.5 million of those albums are in the United States alone. The band was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2003 by Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. Their seminal studio album Back in Black (which features their smash hit "You Shook Me All Night Long") is the third bestselling album by any recording artist in history, and it has accumulated over 50 million in worldwide sales. The band has sold out stadiums and venues all over the globe, and to this day, they continue to do so; moreover, they sell millions in albums, digital downloads, and they accumulate billions in streams. They won the 2010 Grammy Award for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for their War Machine album. They bested albums by fellow nominees Alice in Chains, Linkin Park, Metallica, and Nickelback. AC/DC rounded out 2020 at the top of the charts in 18 countries all over the world thanks to the commercial success of their Power Up album. They prove that they only get better with age and experience. The new AC/DC monochromatic music video was co-directed by Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse, who serves as the creative director of the band. It is worth more than just a passing glance and it may be seen below. This music video for "Realize" showcases band members Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd, and Stevie Young having a great deal of fun and rocking out hard as a band. It is artistic and creative, and the music video garners an A rating. Their Power Up album is available on digital service providers by To learn more about AC/DC, check out their