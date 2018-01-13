Former Sick of Sarah front-woman Abisha Uhl has gone solo, and she is rocking on new single and music video for "Better."
The song is upbeat, witty, catchy and fun. Uhl allows her vivacious personality to shine on this tune, which is quite refreshing.
In her music video, which was directed by Marc Morgan, it is great to see Uhl and Lauren Virginia Albert reenact many fan-favorite scenes from such famous romantic films as Titanic, Say Anything, Dirty Dancing, and Benny and Joon, among others.
Abisha Uhl's new Better EP is available on iTunes. Aside from the title track, it is made up of three additional songs: "Call the Doctor," "Honest" and the closing track "F**k You."
The Verdict
Overall, Abisha Uhl's new single "Better" is a keeper. She doesn't disappoint on anything that she does, musically. She exhibits an enormous deal of talent, and the new direction that her music is going in seems very promising. Her song's music video for "Better" is creative and entertaining. "Better" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Abisha Uhl and her new music, check out her official website, and her Facebook page.