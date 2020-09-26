Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Country star Aaron Watson is back with his soaring new single "Silverado Saturday Night," which was released on September 25. He co-penned this tune with such noteworthy country songwriters as Monty Criswell and Phil O'Donnell. "Silverado Saturday Night" is a track on his upcoming studio album, which is slated for an early 2021 release. In these trying times Watson wanted to release a light-hearted and fun song that would make people smile and dance, and it is safe to say that he succeeded in that department. This single is all of the above. "Silverado Saturday Night" is available on To learn more about Aaron Watson and his new music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with A Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer, Watson has released a badass tailgate anthem this football season, which is upbeat and refreshing. "Silverado Saturday Night" is the quintessential way to kick the football season off.He co-penned this tune with such noteworthy country songwriters as Monty Criswell and Phil O'Donnell. "Silverado Saturday Night" is a track on his upcoming studio album, which is slated for an early 2021 release.In these trying times Watson wanted to release a light-hearted and fun song that would make people smile and dance, and it is safe to say that he succeeded in that department. This single is all of the above."Silverado Saturday Night" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and on Amazon Music . It garners an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Aaron Watson and his new music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Aaron Watson back in the summer of 2020. More about aaron watson, Silverado Saturday Night, Country, Single aaron watson Silverado Saturday N... Country Single