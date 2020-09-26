Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Aaron Watson rocks on 'Silverado Saturday Night' country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Country star Aaron Watson is back with his soaring new single "Silverado Saturday Night," which was released on September 25.
A Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer, Watson has released a badass tailgate anthem this football season, which is upbeat and refreshing. "Silverado Saturday Night" is the quintessential way to kick the football season off.
He co-penned this tune with such noteworthy country songwriters as Monty Criswell and Phil O'Donnell. "Silverado Saturday Night" is a track on his upcoming studio album, which is slated for an early 2021 release.
In these trying times Watson wanted to release a light-hearted and fun song that would make people smile and dance, and it is safe to say that he succeeded in that department. This single is all of the above.
"Silverado Saturday Night" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Amazon Music. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Aaron Watson and his new music, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Aaron Watson back in the summer of 2020.
More about aaron watson, Silverado Saturday Night, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'Promised Land: The Lost Album' by Earl Thomas Conley is stunning Special
Lebanon PM designate bows out after failing to form cabinet
United States by far the top arms supplier to the Middle East
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Paris cleaver attack suspect says acted over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
American sued in Thailand over negative Tripadvisor review
Can hemp seeds reduce heart attack risk?
Chatting with Caeleb Dressel: The heart and mindset of a champion Special
Libyans caught between fear of pandemic and scepticism
Koeman says he has no doubts about Messi