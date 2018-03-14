Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Nashville - On March 13, veteran country star Aaron Tippin collaborated with rising country artist Michael Ray at the second annual "90's Night" concert in Nashville, Tennessee. Ray welcomed surprise musical guest Aaron Tippin to the stage, and they performed Tippin's chart-topping single "Kiss This," for a great turnout, which was a sold-out venue. Tippin and Ray delivered a bold and brave country performance of "Kiss This." Ever-gracious, Tippin expressed his gratitude for Michael Ray inviting him to sing with him on stage. Tippin also praised Ray for being a "great guy" with a "huge talent," and hopes to collaborate with him again in the future. For Aside from Ray and Tippin, the event included duet performances by Adam Sanders and Tracy Lawrence, as well as Chris Lane and John Michael Montgomery and Cole Swindell with Diamond Rio, among others. The best part was that the singers did this for a good cause, to support the non-profit organization T.J. Martell Foundation. Earlier this year, as Digital Journal To learn more about acclaimed country star The "90's Night" concert was co-hosted by Buzz Brainard, Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase from Crook & Chase, and it was held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The proceeds went towards the T.J. Martell Foundation.Ray welcomed surprise musical guest Aaron Tippin to the stage, and they performed Tippin's chart-topping single "Kiss This," for a great turnout, which was a sold-out venue. Tippin and Ray delivered a bold and brave country performance of "Kiss This."Ever-gracious, Tippin expressed his gratitude for Michael Ray inviting him to sing with him on stage. Tippin also praised Ray for being a "great guy" with a "huge talent," and hopes to collaborate with him again in the future.For Michael Ray , singing with Tippin was a special milestone, since growing up in Florida, he was once booked by a local club to open for Tippin. "It was one of those early shows I'll never forget," Ray recalled, especially since it helped pave his way to Nashville. "To have him return the favor, and surprise the crowd by joining me on stage was such a great moment," Ray added.Aside from Ray and Tippin, the event included duet performances by Adam Sanders and Tracy Lawrence, as well as Chris Lane and John Michael Montgomery and Cole Swindell with Diamond Rio, among others. The best part was that the singers did this for a good cause, to support the non-profit organization T.J. Martell Foundation.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal previously reported , Tippin was honored at the 15th annual "Living Legends of Aviation Awards."To learn more about acclaimed country star Aaron Tippin , check out his official website More about aaron tippin, Country, Michael Ray, Star aaron tippin Country Michael Ray Star