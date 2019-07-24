Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On July 24, singer-songwriter Aaron Carter performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour. Carter's set was high-energy and fun. He kicked off his set with "I Want Candy," where he instantly lured his audience in his show, as everybody sang along with him. Of course, no Aaron Carter concert is complete without "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." One of the highlight moments of his set was when he gave a shout-out to Radio Disney. Carter also noted that his song "Sooner or Later" spent two weeks in the Top 10 on the radio in America, and he delivered an impressive rendition of the song. Earlier this year, in mid-February, Carter performed at the Revolution Bar and Grill in Amityville on Long Island. The Verdict Overall, Aaron Carter was able to put on a high-octane set at The Paramount in Huntington. His set was quite diverse encompassing elements of pop-rock, hip-hop, and even electronic music. Carter even played the keyboards for a few songs, which was an added bonus. His energy level was contagious, and he is worth seeing in concert. He earned two thumbs up. To learn more about Aaron Carter and his tour dates, check out his Lance Bass of the multi-platinum pop group NSYNC served as the emcee of the night. Carter was joined by such fellow artists as Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabrera , and O-Town.Carter's set was high-energy and fun. He kicked off his set with "I Want Candy," where he instantly lured his audience in his show, as everybody sang along with him. Of course, no Aaron Carter concert is complete without "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."One of the highlight moments of his set was when he gave a shout-out to Radio Disney. Carter also noted that his song "Sooner or Later" spent two weeks in the Top 10 on the radio in America, and he delivered an impressive rendition of the song.Earlier this year, in mid-February, Carter performed at the Revolution Bar and Grill in Amityville on Long Island.Overall, Aaron Carter was able to put on a high-octane set at The Paramount in Huntington. His set was quite diverse encompassing elements of pop-rock, hip-hop, and even electronic music. Carter even played the keyboards for a few songs, which was an added bonus. His energy level was contagious, and he is worth seeing in concert. He earned two thumbs up.To learn more about Aaron Carter and his tour dates, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram More about aaron carter, the paramount, pop 2000, Tour aaron carter the paramount pop 2000 Tour