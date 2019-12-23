Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 22, acclaimed singer-songwriter José Feliciano performed at Sony Hall in New York City, for an excellent turnout of fans, as part of "Feliz Navidad 2019." Feliciano kicked off his set with an instrumental version of "Jingle Bells," and he paid tribute to the late Nat King Cole with a stirring rendition of "The Christmas Song," claiming that he was a fan of Nat King Cole's original recording of this holiday classic. He shared that his guitar is his passport to travel and he revealed that he has a new album, Behind This Guitar, coming out on January 31, 2020, via Anthem Records. He expressed that he has an affinity for his guitar since his childhood. As a kid, he would practice very low at night while his parents were sleeping and they would find him the next day laying in bed with his guitar. Feliciano expressed that he is grateful to all the fans for his career. "Thank you so much," he said and serenaded them with "Paso La Vida Pensando" in Spanish, and he took them on a trip down memory lane to the '70s with a harking version of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." "Thank you for the greatest gift of all: my career," he reiterated to the Sony Hall audience. He immediately broke into the poignant "Después de Ti...¿Qué?" and a beautiful instrumental take on "Malagueña," which was sheer bliss. He also tipped his hat to Fleetwood Mac with "The Chain" from their Rumours album, which also appears on his new musical effort. He praised Stevie Nicks for being "awesome" and "talented." He premiered "The Itch," a new song from his upcoming studio offering, Behind This Guitar, and the Tito Puente fan-favorite "Oye Como Va." "Are you still having fun?" he asked the crowd, and the answer was a resounding "yes." He invited his son, Mikey, up on stage with him and he played the bass during "Hard Times." "Tonight is one of the most delightful nights I've had in a long time," he admitted. After "California Dreamin'," he sang the holiday favorite "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," prior to delivering his distinct version of The Doors' "Light My Fire," which was smooth and sultry. He closed with the song that everybody wanted to hear: "Feliz Navidad," which became the national anthem of the evening. The Verdict Overall, José Feliciano was sensational at New York's Sony Hall. It was a nice blend of holiday music, his classic hits and songs from his forthcoming album, Behind This Guitar. He is worth seeing live anytime he comes to town, one will not be disappointed. His shows are ideal for the whole family. Feliciano's live set at Sony Hall garnered an A rating. Well done. He is worth seeing live anytime he comes to town, one will not be disappointed. His shows are ideal for the whole family. Feliciano's live set at Sony Hall garnered an A rating. Well done.To learn more about iconic singer-songwriter José Feliciano and his music, check out his official website