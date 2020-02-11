"Making Monday a little less rough with our cover of 'Perfect'," 98 Degrees
posted on their social network. Drew Lachey accompanies the band on acoustic guitar and begins the song. His brother, Nick Lachey, joins in and so does the rest of the group (Jeff Timmons
and Justin Jeffre), all of which showcase their soaring harmonies. They display great control over their voices and they produce one true vocal event.
The video clip of 98 Degrees
' cover of "Perfect" may be seen on their Instagram page
. They are able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. This marvelous version garners an A rating, and hopefully, they can include it as a track on a future album of theirs. Well done all around.
