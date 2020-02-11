Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 98 Degrees superb on Ed Sheeran cover of 'Perfect' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees has done a glorious job covering Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Making Monday a little less rough with our cover of 'Perfect'," 98 Degrees posted on their social network. Drew Lachey accompanies the band on acoustic guitar and begins the song. His brother, Nick Lachey, joins in and so does the rest of the group (Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre), all of which showcase their soaring harmonies. They display great control over their voices and they produce one true vocal event.
The video clip of 98 Degrees' cover of "Perfect" may be seen on their Instagram page. They are able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. This marvelous version garners an A rating, and hopefully, they can include it as a track on a future album of theirs. Well done all around.
To learn more about 98 Degrees and their 2020 tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about 98 degrees, Ed Sheeran, Perfect, Cover
 
Latest News
Top News
US accuses Iran of building missiles through satellite bid
Review: Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar, pleas for change in his moving speech Special
UK virus 'super-spreader' says he has recovered
Review: Sally receives heartbreaking news on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Seven years after stepping down, Benedict fuels 'two popes' headache
Satellite images show Pine Island Glacier spawning iceberg
WHO warns of 'very grave' global virus threat
Syrian Army attempts to seize Damascus to Aleppo highway
Philippines says will withdraw from US military pact
UK team tests China virus vaccine on mice