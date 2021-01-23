Timmons is dancing along and lipsynching to the classic Backstreet Boys tune "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" in an entertaining post on TikTok. He dressed the part and acted it out quite well.
In return, Timmons is challenging such pop group members as Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block), Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), and Joey Fatone (NSYNC) to do their own #boybandchallenge.
In other news, Timmons is serving as an ambassador for the Tyler Robinson Foundation
, which helps pediatric cancer families.
