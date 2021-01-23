Email
article imageReview: 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons accepts AJ McLean's #boybandchallenge

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, shared that he has gladly accepted AJ McLean's #boybandchallenge. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Timmons is dancing along and lipsynching to the classic Backstreet Boys tune "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" in an entertaining post on TikTok. He dressed the part and acted it out quite well.
@jefftimmons

Challenge #boybandchallenge @ajmcleanofficial @donniefreakinwahlberg @nickcarter @joeyfatone

♬ original sound - jefftimmons
In return, Timmons is challenging such pop group members as Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block), Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), and Joey Fatone (NSYNC) to do their own #boybandchallenge.
In other news, Timmons is serving as an ambassador for the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which helps pediatric cancer families.
To learn more about Jeff Timmons, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
