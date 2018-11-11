Email
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Westbury - On November 8, the seventh annual Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at The Space at Westbury on Long Island.
Rock group Taking Back Sunday were inducted by Christian McKnight of Live Nation. Acclaimed folk songstress and songwriter Melanie was inducted by music executive Ron Alexenburg, formerly of Columbia Records.
Hip-hop group EPMD was presented their Long Island Music Hall of Fame award by Chuck D of Public Enemy and DJ Chuck Chillout. Musical concert promoter and producer Michael Lang was also inducted. He is known for being the co-creator of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in 1969.
Other inductees included radio personality Cousin Brucie, record label founder Seymour Stein, singer-songwriter Elliott Murphy (who was inducted by Billy Joel), as well as iconic singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb, among others.
Billy Joel's long-time guitarist Tommy Byrnes was the recipient of the "LI Hired Gun Award," which is a brand new award that was presented this year. The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, presented Byrnes with this prestigious accolade. Musician Glenn Drewes also received a "LI Hired Gun Award."
To learn more about the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, check out its official website.
Long Island Music Hall of Fame, Tommy Byrnes, Billy joel, Taking Back Sunday, westbury
 
