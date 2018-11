Rock group Taking Back Sunday were inducted by Christian McKnight of Live Nation. Acclaimed folk songstress and songwriter Melanie was inducted by music executive Ron Alexenburg, formerly of Columbia Records.Hip-hop group EPMD was presented their Long Island Music Hall of Fame award by Chuck D of Public Enemy and DJ Chuck Chillout. Musical concert promoter and producer Michael Lang was also inducted. He is known for being the co-creator of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in 1969.Other inductees included radio personality Cousin Brucie , record label founder Seymour Stein, singer-songwriter Elliott Murphy (who was inducted by Billy Joel), as well as iconic singer-songwriter Jimmy Webb, among others.Billy Joel's long-time guitarist Tommy Byrnes was the recipient of the "LI Hired Gun Award," which is a brand new award that was presented this year. The Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, presented Byrnes with this prestigious accolade. Musician Glenn Drewes also received a "LI Hired Gun Award."To learn more about the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, check out its official website