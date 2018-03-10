Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is back with their first single in two years, "Want You Back," which was released on Capitol Records. "Something that doesn't sound insane, But lately I don't trust my brain, you told me I won't ever change, so I just say nothing," they sing. On April 12, 5 Seconds of Summer will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City, where fans and listeners can expect to hear their new single "Want You Back" live in the "Big Apple." 5 Seconds of Summer is made up of Michael Clifford on vocals and guitar, Ashton Irwin on vocals and drums, Luke Hemmings on vocals and guitar, as well as Calum Hood on vocals and bass. They have been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as the "biggest new rock act in the world," and they are the only band (not vocal group) in musical history to enjoy two chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, with both of their releases (their self-titled debut studio album and their sophomore studio album Sounds Good Feels Good). "Want You Back" is available on To learn more about 5 Seconds of Summer, their new single and touring schedule, check out their For 5 Seconds of Summer fans, the wait for new music is finally over. "Want You Back" is mid-tempo, infectious, sassy and extremely radio-friendly. It is quite the comeback tune, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars."Something that doesn't sound insane, But lately I don't trust my brain, you told me I won't ever change, so I just say nothing," they sing.On April 12, 5 Seconds of Summer will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City, where fans and listeners can expect to hear their new single "Want You Back" live in the "Big Apple."5 Seconds of Summer is made up of Michael Clifford on vocals and guitar, Ashton Irwin on vocals and drums, Luke Hemmings on vocals and guitar, as well as Calum Hood on vocals and bass. They have been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as the "biggest new rock act in the world," and they are the only band (not vocal group) in musical history to enjoy two chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, with both of their releases (their self-titled debut studio album and their sophomore studio album Sounds Good Feels Good)."Want You Back" is available on Spotify and on iTunes To learn more about 5 Seconds of Summer, their new single and touring schedule, check out their official website More about 5 seconds of summer, Single, want you back 5 seconds of summer Single want you back