Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On March 15, the Long Island cover group 45 RPM performed classics from the '70s at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. 45 RPM's set featured all of the fan-favorite retro tunes such as Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," as well as "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)," where everybody was singing along with them. The Partridge Family theme song "C'mon Get Happy" was joyous and upbeat. Equally fun was their version of Spiral Starecase's "More Today Than Yesterday." They also tackled the Elton John and Kiki Dee duet "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and they performed "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" and Andy Kim's vivacious "Rock Me Gently," which was this journalist's favorite tune in their set. The band concluded with "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," which was yet another neat singalong. 45 RPM is made up of Danny Calvagna on lead vocals, Lulu Mackley on drums and vocals, Michael Barberich on guitar, Simon Walsh on bass and vocals, Tony Tallarico on the keyboard, as well as Micahel Hack on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals. The Verdict Overall, 45 RPM delivered a noteworthy opening set at Mulcahy's. Their songs were eclectic and they took their audience back to simpler times. 45 RPM is worth seeing in concert whenever they come to town. One thing is for certain: songs from the '70s will never go out of style, and it is great that 45 RPM breathes fresh life into them. Their set garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about 45 RPM and their show dates, check out their They opened for The Cover Girl Band , fronted by power-vocalist Jennifer Cella , who performed their debut show at Mulcahy's.