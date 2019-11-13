Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 13, the opening night of Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes took place at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall. 2018 Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall Zack Lane, MSG Photos The "Parade of the Tin Soldiers" also resonated well with the audience, and the same was true with "The Living Nativity," featuring real sheep and camels, which was simply beautiful. The digital projections were absolutely incredible. Photo of digital projections from Tech Day of 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Marion Curtis, Starpix The Verdict In summation, The Rockettes and the entire production of the "Christmas Spectacular" at the historic Radio City Music Hall was fantastic. It was an immersive and transformative experience, where the Rockettes were able to bring joy as the holiday season kicks off in the Big Apple; moreover, the digital projections helped elevate the show to a higher level. This year's production is heartfelt, warm and ideal for the whole family. There was a sense of magic and nostalgia in the venue. One could never go wrong seeing "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City. It deserves to become an annual holiday tradition for every family in the New York or tri-state area region. The opening night of the 2019 "Christmas Spectacular" garnered an A rating. To learn more about the upcoming " From a technological standpoint, it was visually stunning. Santa Claus helped take the New York audience, which consisted of fans from all the world, on a 3-D journey (with 3-D glasses), where he was able to give everybody a virtual tour of the skyline and such New York landmarks as the Brooklyn Bridge, Niagara Falls, Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and Madison Square Garden (MSG).The "Parade of the Tin Soldiers" also resonated well with the audience, and the same was true with "The Living Nativity," featuring real sheep and camels, which was simply beautiful. The digital projections were absolutely incredible.In summation, The Rockettes and the entire production of the "Christmas Spectacular" at the historic Radio City Music Hall was fantastic. It was an immersive and transformative experience, where the Rockettes were able to bring joy as the holiday season kicks off in the Big Apple; moreover, the digital projections helped elevate the show to a higher level.This year's production is heartfelt, warm and ideal for the whole family. There was a sense of magic and nostalgia in the venue. One could never go wrong seeing "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City. It deserves to become an annual holiday tradition for every family in the New York or tri-state area region. The opening night of the 2019 "Christmas Spectacular" garnered an A rating.To learn more about the upcoming " Christmas Spectacular " shows at Radio City, check out the Rockettes' website More about christmas spectacular, radio city, rockettes, New york christmas spectacula... radio city rockettes New york