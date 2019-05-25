Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Roslyn - On May 23, the acclaimed band 10,000 Maniacs performed a headlining concert at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island. Their set included such noteworthy tunes as "Candy Everybody Wants" and they immediately broke into "Like the Weather" and Trouble Me." Other highlights featured "Rainy Day" and "These Are Days." Their haunting version of their smash hit "Because The Night" was sheer bliss, where Ramsey excelled on viola and showcased her rich, lilting vocals. There were no gimmicks with the 10,000 Maniacs. Just a talented band that allowed their pure, natural talent shine and that resonated well with the Long Island audience. There is a rawness and authenticity to their music, which makes it even more compelling than it is. The Verdict Overall, 10,000 Maniacs were able to put on an impressive show at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island. This iconic band is worth seeing in concert. Their set garnered an A rating. For more information on 10,000 Maniacs, their tour schedule and music, check out their Read More: Mary Ramsey of the 10,000 Maniacs chatted with It was a neat balance of their smash hits as well as newer material. 10,000 Maniacs is made up of Mary Ramsey on lead vocals and viola, drummer Jerome Augustyniak, keyboard player Dennis Drew, guitarist Jeff Erickson, bassist Steven Gustafson, and guitarist John Lombardo.Their set included such noteworthy tunes as "Candy Everybody Wants" and they immediately broke into "Like the Weather" and Trouble Me." Other highlights featured "Rainy Day" and "These Are Days."Their haunting version of their smash hit "Because The Night" was sheer bliss, where Ramsey excelled on viola and showcased her rich, lilting vocals.There were no gimmicks with the 10,000 Maniacs. Just a talented band that allowed their pure, natural talent shine and that resonated well with the Long Island audience. There is a rawness and authenticity to their music, which makes it even more compelling than it is.Overall, 10,000 Maniacs were able to put on an impressive show at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island. This iconic band is worth seeing in concert. Their set garnered an A rating.For more information on 10,000 Maniacs, their tour schedule and music, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Mary Ramsey of the 10,000 Maniacs chatted with Digital Journal More about 10,000 Maniacs, my father's place, roslyn, Long island 10 000 Maniacs my father s place roslyn Long island