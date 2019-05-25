It was a neat balance of their smash hits as well as newer material. 10,000 Maniacs is made up of Mary Ramsey on lead vocals and viola, drummer Jerome Augustyniak, keyboard player Dennis Drew, guitarist Jeff Erickson, bassist Steven Gustafson, and guitarist John Lombardo.
Their set included such noteworthy tunes as "Candy Everybody Wants" and they immediately broke into "Like the Weather" and Trouble Me." Other highlights featured "Rainy Day" and "These Are Days."
Their haunting version of their smash hit "Because The Night" was sheer bliss, where Ramsey excelled on viola and showcased her rich, lilting vocals.
There were no gimmicks with the 10,000 Maniacs. Just a talented band that allowed their pure, natural talent shine and that resonated well with the Long Island audience. There is a rawness and authenticity to their music, which makes it even more compelling than it is.
The Verdict
Overall, 10,000 Maniacs were able to put on an impressive show at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island. This iconic band is worth seeing in concert. Their set garnered an A rating.
