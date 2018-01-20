Restless Heart back on the road with 35th anniversary tour

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRestless Heart back on the road with 35th anniversary tour

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Music
Iconic country group Restless Heart is back on the road as part of their 35th anniversary tour, where they will share their music with their country fans.
This tour will be a year-long celebration that the group will travel across America performing their classic country hits that catapulted them to stardom over 30 years ago. They will perform in such states as Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky, with more to be announced in the near future.
Most impressive about Restless Heart is that they are one of the few bands that still has all of their original band members.
Larry Stewart, the front-man of Restless Heart, shared that it is a privilege for him to perform each night with his original band-mates, and he feels that the band is as good as they've ever been. It is also a humbling experience for him to continue seeing many new fans at their shows, in addition to their returning fans. "Thank you to our Restless Heart family for remaining loyal fans," he said, effusively.
Aside from Stewart, Restless Heart is made up of John Dittrich, Greg Jennings, Paul Gregg and Dave Innis. Restless Heart has secured over 25 singles on the country charts with six consecutive No. 1 singles, and they have won many awards including the "Top Vocal Group" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM).
In 2015, Restless Heart was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
On January 27, 2018 Restless Heart will be performing at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about country group Restless Heart's music and tour dates, check out their official homepage.
More about Restless Heart, Tour, Country, Band, Group
 
Latest News
Top News
The eight industries being disrupted by Elon Musk
Review: Phillip Phillips terrific on new album 'Collateral' Special
Liberia's Weah seeks to reassure ahead of inauguration
Maritime industry shifting to more efficient electric propulsion
Canada pharma tycoon and wife were murdered, private detectives say: report
How a tropical pathogen came to reside in the Pacific Northwest
Restless Heart back on the road with 35th anniversary tour
Review: ‘Delicate Balance’ holds up as a study of bourgeois hypocrisy Special
Tens of thousands take to US streets for Women's March
Op-Ed: Many questions arising about cryptocoin tether and Bitfinex