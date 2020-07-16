Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singing sensation Rena Strober chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming family album "Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss." She is joined by such special musical guests as Jason Alexander of Seinfeld, French Stewart, Michael-Leon Wooley, opera singer Cristina Jones (the "Blind Soprano") and DOTZ, The Blind Children's Choir. "This album turned out more than I ever dreamed it to be, especially with the guest singers, the kids, the engineers and the mixer," she said. "I am just soaking it all in. We all need something these days to take a break from the news." On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "It's terrifying in one way since your reach is so much bigger, so I wanted to make sure that everything was worded correctly. I am also able to work with musicians in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York virtually and in that sense digital is incredible. I am still old school and I love hard copies since it allows you to feel what music is." This collection is being released in celebration of National Guide Dog Month in September. A portion of the proceeds of all the digital and hard copy album sales will go towards the Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Making magic happen in a time where magic feels lost." Strober defined the word success as "being there for my daughter and making a world that she can live in." Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss will be available on To learn more about singing sensation Rena Strober, check out her Her forthcoming family album, Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss, produced by Fred Mollin, will be released on August 28. "I set out to do something simple and it just kept snowballing into something bigger and bigger. Everybody wanted to be a part of it," she said.She is joined by such special musical guests as Jason Alexander of Seinfeld, French Stewart, Michael-Leon Wooley, opera singer Cristina Jones (the "Blind Soprano") and DOTZ, The Blind Children's Choir. "This album turned out more than I ever dreamed it to be, especially with the guest singers, the kids, the engineers and the mixer," she said. "I am just soaking it all in. We all need something these days to take a break from the news."On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "It's terrifying in one way since your reach is so much bigger, so I wanted to make sure that everything was worded correctly. I am also able to work with musicians in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York virtually and in that sense digital is incredible. I am still old school and I love hard copies since it allows you to feel what music is."This collection is being released in celebration of National Guide Dog Month in September. A portion of the proceeds of all the digital and hard copy album sales will go towards the Guide Dogs of America and the Gavin R. Stevens Foundation , whose goal and mission is to find a treatment and cure for blindness with a focus on Leber's Congenital Amaurosis (LCA). All of these aforementioned charities are dear to Strober's heart for different reasons.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Making magic happen in a time where magic feels lost."Strober defined the word success as "being there for my daughter and making a world that she can live in."Imagine That! The Sesame Street Music of Joe Raposo & Jeff Moss will be available on Rena Strober's official website and at all major online outlets. "This new album is what we need. I am joined by so many talented guests. This music is what we need to remind ourselves to be kind to people," she said. "It will inspire parents of little kids to bring Sesame Street back into their lives. It is also a good album to dance to. Also, every penny goes towards great things. I really think it's a magical album."To learn more about singing sensation Rena Strober, check out her Facebook page and follow her on Twitter More about Rena Strober, Album, Family, Digital Age Rena Strober Album Family Digital Age