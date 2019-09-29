By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Nashville - Country queen Reba McEntire ought to start writing an acceptance speech. She will be recognized with CMT's "Artist of a Lifetime" award next month. Other modern country artists that will be honored at this year's event include country star Carrie Underwood, country duo Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, as well as Thomas Rhett. This Past recipients of the prestigious CMT "Artist of a Lifetime" award include Loretta Lynn (last year's winner), Shania Twain in 2016, Kenny Rogers in 2015, as well as Merle Haggard, who was bestowed the inaugural award back in 2014. Earlier this year, as "The Artists of the Year" celebration will be televised on Country Music Television (CMT) on October 16 at 8 p.m. EST. On October 16, McEntire will be receiving the coveted "Artist of a Lifetime" award at the upcoming CMT "Artists of the Year" celebration, which will be held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. McEntire remarked that she has enjoyed entertaining people ever since she was a little girl, and after being in the music industry for over four decades, she is still having a great deal of fun. She considers is "very special" to be recognized as an "Artist of a Lifetime" by CMT.Other modern country artists that will be honored at this year's event include country star Carrie Underwood, country duo Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, as well as Thomas Rhett. This event will also include surprise duets and musical guests.Past recipients of the prestigious CMT "Artist of a Lifetime" award include Loretta Lynn (last year's winner), Shania Twain in 2016, Kenny Rogers in 2015, as well as Merle Haggard, who was bestowed the inaugural award back in 2014.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , McEntire won the Grammy Award for "Best Roots Gospel Album.""The Artists of the Year" celebration will be televised on Country Music Television (CMT) on October 16 at 8 p.m. EST. More about reba mcentire, CMT, artist of a lifetime, Award, Country reba mcentire CMT artist of a lifetime Award Country