Reba McEntire announces 2020 headlining arena tour in spring

Live Nation is the official promoter of McEntire's tour. Joining the country superstar on this tour will be emerging singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack. This tour will kick off on March 20 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It will wrap up on May 9 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
McEntire remarked that she has always "loved to entertain," as well as to "be entertained." "I couldn't be more thrilled to head back out on the road and sing for the fans every night," the country queen remarked.
"We have so many talented females creating new music and having Caylee join us will be a lot of fun," McEntire exclaimed.
For the first time ever, McEntire is offering her fans the opportunity to purchase VIP packages, which include a meet and greet with her, premium seating, as well as access to the "Fancy" Lounge with food, drinks and a special exhibit featuring memorabilia spanning her illustrious career.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported
, McEntire was recognized with the CMT "Artist of a Lifetime" Award.
Last year, she was honored by the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
with their inaugural "Career Maker Award."
To learn more about country star Reba McEntire and her 2020 arena tour dates, check out her official website
.