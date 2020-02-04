Email
article imageRayne Johnson talks 'Front Seat,' digital age, and Ashley McBryde Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Rayne Johnson chatted with Digital Journal about his smash single "Front Seat," and being a recording artist in the digital age.
"It was one of those songs that had a life of its own, really," he said. "It really talks about how women should be treated in relationships. We tried to think about our kids and how they should treat the ladies, and it wrote itself after we wrote the first verse."
On his plans for 2020, he said, "I am trying to make some noise. So far, it has been really fun. We are in the Top 40 on Mediabase and on Billboard, and that is pretty crazy being an independent artist."
He revealed that his songwriting and music are inspired by "life in general." He listed Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris as his dream female duet choices in country music. "Ashley is one of my favorites right now and Maren is always good," he said.
"My favorite part of my career is going out and playing shows. That's where I get to meet all the folks that make all this happen," he said.
On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "I don't mind it at all. It's good. I'm so used to it these days. When you start seeing numbers of yourself in streams, it is really cool. Initially, we were so excited to be at 100,000 total streams, and now we are at 80,000 streams a day with 'Front Seat,' and now we are over 5.5 million streams."
For young and aspiring country musicians, he encouraged them to "be themselves." "Build relationships with people," he said. "There is no reason why you can't be kind to one another. Always be yourself. Don't let anybody talk you out of it."
"Front Seat" by Rayne Johnson is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. "Without the fans, this song wouldn't go anywhere. Country radio has been good to us and it has allowed people to hear it," he said.
To learn more about emerging country artist Rayne Johnson and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: "Front Seat" by Rayne Johnson earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
