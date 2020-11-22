Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Rayne Johnson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Real Dang Good" and latest EP. Johnson's self-titled EP was released on October 30 via Mountain Road Records/Verge. "Honestly, most EPs don't have a lot of songs of them, but we decided to give our listeners everything we had," he said. "I included everything that we were excited about because we will have plenty of time to write more songs. I wanted to give the fans what they wanted." He also opened up about overcoming his COVID diagnosis. "I feel like I am pretty much back to normal," he said. His hit single "Front Seat" received a substantial amount of radio airplay on the country airwaves, and rightfully so. It garnered a favorable review from Johnson's new EP is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country sensation "The new single 'Real Dang Good' has been exciting so far," he admitted. "This song is a representation of my live show, it is high-energy and light-hearted. It was a relevant song to release and we are excited about it."Johnson's self-titled EP was released on October 30 via Mountain Road Records/Verge. "Honestly, most EPs don't have a lot of songs of them, but we decided to give our listeners everything we had," he said. "I included everything that we were excited about because we will have plenty of time to write more songs. I wanted to give the fans what they wanted."He also opened up about overcoming his COVID diagnosis. "I feel like I am pretty much back to normal," he said.His hit single "Front Seat" received a substantial amount of radio airplay on the country airwaves, and rightfully so. It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . "The success of that song was kind of crazy," he admitted. "It will always be a staple song in our shows since it kickstarted my career. It never really gets old."Johnson's new EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "This EP is the best representation of me without getting to see me or meet me," he said. "I've always enjoyed the storytelling of the older style of country music. I love the newer wave of country music as well. People can get the soul feeling but they can also get a good story out of a song."To learn more about country sensation Rayne Johnson and his new music, check out his official website , follow him on Instagram , and his Facebook page More about Rayne Johnson, Country, real dang good, Ep Rayne Johnson Country real dang good Ep