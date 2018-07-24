Email
article imageRay Stevens will earn star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy winner Ray Stevens has a major reason to celebrate. He will receive a star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be held on August 21 in the morning at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located in downtime Nashville. It is free and open to the public. He will be inducted alongside Nashville pop artist Ben Folds, as well as "Miss Country Soul" Grand Ole Opry star Jeannie Seely, and "Little Miss Dynamite" Brenda Lee, who is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The inductees for the Music City Walk of Fame are honored for their important contributions to preserving the heritage of Nashville, as well as for contributing to the world through song or other collaborations.
Ray Stevens is a true pioneer of Music Row in Nashville. He was a life-long friend of the late Chet Atkins, and he would produce Dolly Parton, and he would also record with the late Waylon Jennings.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Stevens opened his CabaRay showroom in West Nashville.
Ray Stevens stated that it is a true honor to be recognized in Nashville, especially in a place where there are so many talented people. He ascertained that Nashville really is "Music City," and he is stoked to have been a small part of adding to that music scene since he moved in town in 1962.
To learn more about CabaRay, check out the venue's official website.
For the latest news on veteran singer-songwriter Ray Stevens, check out his homepage.
More about Ray Stevens, Music City Walk of Fame, Nashville, Country, Grammy
 
