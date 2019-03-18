By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Nashville - Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Ray Stevens has a major reason to celebrate. He is headed to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as a 2019 inductee. As part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019, Stevens will be inducted in the "Veterans Era Artist" category, alongside Brooks & Dunn in the "Modern Era Artist" category and Jerry Bradley will be honored in the "Non-Performer" category. The formal induction ceremony will take place later in the year at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Country Music Association (CMA) created the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 1961, in an effort to honor distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to country music. It is regarded as the genre's highest honor. Stevens expressed that he was caught by surprise when he was informed about his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "What a great honor to be included in the company of the people who are already members," Stevens said. "When I heard the news, I was speechless and all I can say is, 'It don't get no better than this'," the country crooner added. His illustrious career in the country music genre spans well over In 2018, Stevens opened his dinner theater CabaRay, which is one of most sophisticated and technologically advanced venues in West Nashville. In 1980, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and last summer, he received a star on the To learn more about 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ray Stevens, check out his On March 18, radio personality Bill Cody announced Ray Stevens as a 2019 inductee into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Stevens will be honored in the "Veterans Era Artist" category, whereas country duo Brooks & Dunn will be recognized in the "Modern Era Artist" category,As part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019, Stevens will be inducted in the "Veterans Era Artist" category, alongside Brooks & Dunn in the "Modern Era Artist" category and Jerry Bradley will be honored in the "Non-Performer" category.The formal induction ceremony will take place later in the year at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Country Music Association (CMA) created the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 1961, in an effort to honor distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to country music. It is regarded as the genre's highest honor.Stevens expressed that he was caught by surprise when he was informed about his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. "What a great honor to be included in the company of the people who are already members," Stevens said. "When I heard the news, I was speechless and all I can say is, 'It don't get no better than this'," the country crooner added.His illustrious career in the country music genre spans well over six decades , and he has served as a session musician, television host, song publisher, singer-songwriter, record producer, record label owner, as well as nightclub entrepreneur, among countless other roles.In 2018, Stevens opened his dinner theater CabaRay, which is one of most sophisticated and technologically advanced venues in West Nashville.In 1980, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and last summer, he received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.To learn more about 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ray Stevens, check out his official website More about Ray Stevens, Country Music Hall of Fame, Country, Artist, crooner Ray Stevens Country Music Hall o... Country Artist crooner