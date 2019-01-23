Email
article imageRay Stevens celebrates 60 years in the music industry, turning 80

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Grammy award-winning country artist Ray Stevens has a lot to be proud of. He is celebrating six decades in the music business.
In addition, he will be turning 80 years old tomorrow, on January 24, 2019. Stevens kicked off his music career in Georgia in the late '50s. He is one of the original pioneers of Music Row, and he moved to "Music City" in the early '60s, where he formed a friendship with Chet Atkins. He subsequently produced Dolly Parton and recorded with country legend Waylon Jennings and performed with "The King" Elvis Presley.
Stevens' lengthy discography includes millions of units sold, as well as over 50 albums that feature over 30 hit songs. He wrote many of his own songs, which garnered him an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, back in 1980.
This past summer, as Digital Journal reported, Stevens earned his own star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
On the entertainment business side of things, Stevens opened his very own venue in West Nashville, the CabaRay Showroom, where he performs his weekly live shows.
To learn more about veteran country star Ray Stevens, check out his official website.
