On their new song "Hullabaloo," he said, "It was about a year ago that my brother, Jared, lived in Alberta, and we would meet up every six weeks to write together, and we started working on it and it came quite quickly. We wrote four songs in one weekend and 'Hullabaloo' was one of those. It is nice to see it finally see the light of day."

Their music is inspired by a variety of sources. "Honestly, we are all over the place. We have a lot of different influences. I grew up listening to Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, and Eminem, while my older brother Jared was a total punk rocker so he brought a punk rock element to the music," he said.

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels good since the playing field is leveled. Independent artists can have a voice now and they can get their music out there. Before, as an independent artist, it was difficult to get your music heard. Now, anybody can make a song in their bedroom and they can get it on places like Spotify and Soundcloud, and you have the ability to create a following for yourself."

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he encouraged them to "write a lot." "Until you've written hundreds of songs, there is so much room for improvement in your craft. You are constantly learning new things and new ways to approach a song by taking different influences and inspirations," he said.

He continued, "Also, I tell people to not wait until inspiration strikes. If you want to be a songwriter, you need to approach it as a lifestyle. You need to work hard at it. You need to put in the time and the hours, and just write a lot."

James listed the following artists as his dream collaboration choices: Arctic Monkeys and Kanye West. "Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is perhaps my favorite songwriter ever. He is not afraid to take risks and at the same time maintain the integrity of Arctic Monkeys," he admitted. "I also loved the first three Kanye West albums."

On the title of the current chapter of his life, James said, "Moving and Grooving."

During this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he noted the importance of exercise while quarantined at home. "Maintain some kind of routine, or sweat it out. It's important to keep your body healthy," he said.