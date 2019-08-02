Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Veteran country star Randy Travis chatted with Digital Journal about his new memoir, his song "One in a Row," and his induction into the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame. The country crooner acknowledged that writing this book was a very "cathartic process." "It allowed us to tell my story from my point of view and through the lenses of the people who have walked alongside me. The process of writing this memoir was very different than most. It took a lot of extra footwork and efforts from Ken Abraham to collect and verify information," he said. "The most touching experiencing was the number of people that came forth to help compile and attest to the stories. It was refreshing and moving to see how many friends I have in my corner," he said. Travis also released the song "One in a Row." "It was originally released on In 2016, Travis was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "What an honor it was to be inducted and classified with so many other incredibly talented artists and people," he said. "The Country Music Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of achievement in country music and it never ceases to amaze me that I am in there, alongside many of my heroes," he added. For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Above all else stay true to yourself, never give up and don't record anything you don't love. Don't allow the business to change who you are and what you believe in for yourself." Travis defined the word success as "being able to get up on that stage and do what I love night after night across the world." For his dedicated country fans, he concluded about the memoir, "If you can take one thing from my life and learn from it or allow it to make a difference in your life than I've done my part. Thank you for your continuous love and support all these years." For more information on Randy Travis' memoir, check out its Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Randy Travis' memoir Regarding the idea for his new book, Travis said, "The memoir was a way for us to compile a colorful life, piece it all together and commit it to paper. I've lived an interesting life, to say the least, and we thought it was finally time to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes. We tried to be as honest and candid as possible in presenting the facts of my life and I feel confident in what we put out there."The country crooner acknowledged that writing this book was a very "cathartic process." "It allowed us to tell my story from my point of view and through the lenses of the people who have walked alongside me. The process of writing this memoir was very different than most. It took a lot of extra footwork and efforts from Ken Abraham to collect and verify information," he said."The most touching experiencing was the number of people that came forth to help compile and attest to the stories. It was refreshing and moving to see how many friends I have in my corner," he said.Travis also released the song "One in a Row." "It was originally released on iTunes and was finally made available for the other music platforms in May. As for the inspiration the song was written by Buddy Jewell and Thom McHugh and I am honored that they let me cut it," he said.In 2016, Travis was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "What an honor it was to be inducted and classified with so many other incredibly talented artists and people," he said."The Country Music Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of achievement in country music and it never ceases to amaze me that I am in there, alongside many of my heroes," he added.For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Above all else stay true to yourself, never give up and don't record anything you don't love. Don't allow the business to change who you are and what you believe in for yourself."Travis defined the word success as "being able to get up on that stage and do what I love night after night across the world."For his dedicated country fans, he concluded about the memoir, "If you can take one thing from my life and learn from it or allow it to make a difference in your life than I've done my part. Thank you for your continuous love and support all these years."For more information on Randy Travis' memoir, check out its official homepage : Digital Journal reviewed Randy Travis' memoir Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life More about randy travis, Country Music Hall of Fame, Book, Memoir, Country randy travis Country Music Hall o... Book Memoir Country