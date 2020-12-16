By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Randy Owen of the iconic country group Alabama has been named co-chair of The World Games 2022 Birmingham. Digital Journal has the scoop. Owen expressed that he is very honored to help bring this event to Alabama. "The people in our state have made a tremendous impact on my life and career, and I am happy to show the world what Alabama is all about," he said. "Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. It is my hope that we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let the light of Alabama shine out into the world," he added. Owen is a founding member of the acclaimed country band Alabama. They were inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, as well as the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Most recently, they were inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. "My home and heart will always be in Alabama, and now it is the home of The World Games 2022," he exclaimed. The World Games 2022 Birmingham will be an extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where world-class athletes will compete for the gold medal in 34 sporting events. It will feature 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries. To learn more about The World Games 2022, check out their Randy Owen and his family Absolute Publicity It was announced today that internationally-recognized country star and philanthropist Randy Owen, the front-man of Alabama, has joined The World Games 22 as an honorary co-chair. He will be a part of the opening and closing ceremonies. Owen will join NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who was announced as an honorary co-chair back in July.Owen expressed that he is very honored to help bring this event to Alabama. "The people in our state have made a tremendous impact on my life and career, and I am happy to show the world what Alabama is all about," he said."Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. It is my hope that we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let the light of Alabama shine out into the world," he added.Owen is a founding member of the acclaimed country band Alabama. They were inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, as well as the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Most recently, they were inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame."My home and heart will always be in Alabama, and now it is the home of The World Games 2022," he exclaimed.The World Games 2022 Birmingham will be an extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where world-class athletes will compete for the gold medal in 34 sporting events. It will feature 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries.To learn more about The World Games 2022, check out their official website More about Randy Owen, Alabama, Country, the world games, 2022 Randy Owen Alabama Country the world games 2022