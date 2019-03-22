By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Anniston - On March 20, Randy Owen, the frontman of the Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama, was honored by the Boy Scouts of America. A Country Music Hall of Famer, Owen acknowledged that it is a "great honor" to be recognized by the Boy Scouts of America. He shared that he admires all of the "great people" that make scouting a "wonderful lifetime experience" for the state of Alabama and their country. Alabama is regarded as the most successful and honored band in the country music genre for the past five decades. Owen has been the lead singer of Alabama for its entire tenure. Owen and his group Alabama has been avidly involved in philanthropic causes. They have played a big role in disaster relief efforts, which include organizing and playing shows to support rebuilding efforts from the tornadoes that struck Tuscaloosa in 2011, as well as his alma mater, Jacksonville State University, in March of 2018. He is also a big supporter of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he launched St. Jude Country Cares for Kids, which is an annual fundraising event that has raised over $800 million over the years. Owen is the recipient of the Ellis Island Award for his charitable work with St. Jude Children's Hospital. An iconic country group, Alabama is out on the road touring as part of their historic "50th Anniversary Tour." This past November, as To learn more about the country music band Alabama, visit their Owen was recognized on Wednesday at the organization's American Values luncheon, which took place in Anniston, Alabama. That local Boy Scouts chapter presented the country crooner with the Heart of an Eagle award, which is a distinguished accolade that is given to individuals that show compassion for their community through character, integrity and leadership.A Country Music Hall of Famer, Owen acknowledged that it is a "great honor" to be recognized by the Boy Scouts of America. He shared that he admires all of the "great people" that make scouting a "wonderful lifetime experience" for the state of Alabama and their country.Alabama is regarded as the most successful and honored band in the country music genre for the past five decades. Owen has been the lead singer of Alabama for its entire tenure.Owen and his group Alabama has been avidly involved in philanthropic causes. They have played a big role in disaster relief efforts, which include organizing and playing shows to support rebuilding efforts from the tornadoes that struck Tuscaloosa in 2011, as well as his alma mater, Jacksonville State University, in March of 2018.He is also a big supporter of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he launched St. Jude Country Cares for Kids, which is an annual fundraising event that has raised over $800 million over the years. Owen is the recipient of the Ellis Island Award for his charitable work with St. Jude Children's Hospital.An iconic country group, Alabama is out on the road touring as part of their historic "50th Anniversary Tour."This past November, as Digital Journal reported , Owen was inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.To learn more about the country music band Alabama, visit their official homepage More about Randy Owen, Alabama, boy scouts of america, Country Randy Owen Alabama boy scouts of americ... Country