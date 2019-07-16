Wantagh
-
Esteemed German composer Ramin Djawadi has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination for "Game of Thrones."
Djawadi secured a 2019 Emmy nod for his musical work on the eighth and final season of the hit drama series Game of Thrones on HBO. His musical score for the final season's third episode, entitled "The Long Night," is vying for "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)." That episode features his nine-minute song "The Night King," which became an instant favorite among the fans.
On September 14, Djawadi will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, as part of the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019."
Last year, his "Game of Thrones" live show garnered a rave review at the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden.
To learn more about this year's "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" dates, check out the official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the stirring" Season 8 Game of Thrones music soundtrack.