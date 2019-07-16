Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRamin Djawadi scores 2019 Emmy nomination for 'Game of Thrones'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Music
Wantagh - Esteemed German composer Ramin Djawadi has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination for "Game of Thrones."
Djawadi secured a 2019 Emmy nod for his musical work on the eighth and final season of the hit drama series Game of Thrones on HBO. His musical score for the final season's third episode, entitled "The Long Night," is vying for "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)." That episode features his nine-minute song "The Night King," which became an instant favorite among the fans.
On September 14, Djawadi will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, as part of the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019."
Last year, his "Game of Thrones" live show garnered a rave review at the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden.
To learn more about this year's "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" dates, check out the official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the stirring" Season 8 Game of Thrones music soundtrack.
More about Ramin Djawadi, Game Of Thrones, Emmy, HBO
 
Latest News
Top News
Jenna Andrews talks future, Lady Gaga, SZA, digital age of music Special
N. Korea warns US-S. Korea drills will affect nuclear talks
Matthew Atkinson talks about 'The Bold and The Beautiful,' acting Special
Ryanair closing bases due to Boeing 737 MAX crisis
Trump denies racism charges as House prepares rebuke
Fuel leak halted blastoff for Indian rocket: reports
Digital twins technology is changing business process
Iran's top diplomat warns US is 'playing with fire'
French MPs to agree Notre-Dame restoration as controversy swirls
Seeking an insect superfood? Grasshoppers top the list