Raleigh Keegan makes Nashville's '25 Most Beautiful People' list

By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Nashville - Country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan has made the "25 Most Beautiful People" issue of "Nashville Lifestyles," which is known as the "Magazine of Music City." Aside from Keegan, this annual feature in Nashville Lifestyles features a distinguished list of community heroes, CEOs, philanthropists, and even fellow country star Kane Brown. Past honorees that have been highlighted by this coveted Nashville publication include Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan. Keegan thanked his mother and father for the "great genes," and he expressed his gratitude to the publication Nashville Lifestyles for choosing to include him in that feature. "There are so many beautiful people in Nashville," he acknowledged, whether that is their looks, talent or hearts. "I will do my best to live up to this title and inspire others to pursue their dreams and goals in life through my music," he added, effusively. On October 20, Keegan will join country group Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, and the country duo Dan and Shay at the Party in the Pines Music Festival, the North Florida Country Music Festival, which will take place in White Springs, Florida. Keegan is a jack of all trades. He is a personal trainer, trombonist, football player, guitarist, piano player, singer-songwriter, as well as a college graduate.