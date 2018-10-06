Email
Raleigh Keegan makes Nashville's '25 Most Beautiful People' list

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Nashville - Country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan has made the "25 Most Beautiful People" issue of "Nashville Lifestyles," which is known as the "Magazine of Music City."
Keegan is a jack of all trades. He is a personal trainer, trombonist, football player, guitarist, piano player, singer-songwriter, as well as a college graduate.
Aside from Keegan, this annual feature in Nashville Lifestyles features a distinguished list of community heroes, CEOs, philanthropists, and even fellow country star Kane Brown. Past honorees that have been highlighted by this coveted Nashville publication include Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan.
Keegan thanked his mother and father for the "great genes," and he expressed his gratitude to the publication Nashville Lifestyles for choosing to include him in that feature. "There are so many beautiful people in Nashville," he acknowledged, whether that is their looks, talent or hearts. "I will do my best to live up to this title and inspire others to pursue their dreams and goals in life through my music," he added, effusively.
On October 20, Keegan will join country group Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, and the country duo Dan and Shay at the Party in the Pines Music Festival, the North Florida Country Music Festival, which will take place in White Springs, Florida.
His music is available to stream on iTunes.
To learn more about rising country sensation Raleigh Keegan and his touring schedule, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Keegan's "Lookin' Like That" music video.
