'Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles' set for Hulu Theater at MSG

"Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles" will be taking place at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from May 3 to 6, 2018. This limited engagement is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of iconic album, The Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, by The Beatles. They will be performing classic songs from the entire Beatles catalog, and they will play this historic album in its entirety. These shows at Madison Square Garden build on the success of their previous tour, but it will be more improved and innovative. The 2018 tour will feature brand new LED, high-definition screens as well as multimedia content for an even bigger and more memorable musical experience. A critically-acclaimed tribute band, Rain has mastered every song, mannerism and gestures of the legendary Beatles, and they will take their fans and listeners on a musical journey. Other timeless Beatles classics that fans can expect to hear at these shows include "Let It Be," "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Come Together," "Hard Day's Night," and "Hey Jude," among others. Founder and band member Mark Lewis chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles" show at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.