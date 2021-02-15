Rage Against the Machine scores Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rage Against the Machine has scored yet another nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop. Rage Against the Machine are credited for being defenders of social justice that defied sonic boundaries, and rightfully so. Rage Against is a band that truly lives up to its name. It's a political and musical force that could not be reckoned with. They formed back in 1991, and they took aim at oppressive systems of power (cultural, political, economic, and otherwise). They did everything they could to ignite a revolution, and that was the case with their music. Aside from Rage Against the Machine, the 15 other nominated acts for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, To learn more about Rage Against the Machine and their music, check out their Rage Against the Machine Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This marks their third career nomination. They have eligible since 2017, and the eligible band members for this nomination include Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, and Brad Wilk.Rage Against the Machine are credited for being defenders of social justice that defied sonic boundaries, and rightfully so. Rage Against is a band that truly lives up to its name. It's a political and musical force that could not be reckoned with. They formed back in 1991, and they took aim at oppressive systems of power (cultural, political, economic, and otherwise). They did everything they could to ignite a revolution, and that was the case with their music.Aside from Rage Against the Machine, the 15 other nominated acts for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters , The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Devo , Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.To learn more about Rage Against the Machine and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page . Fans can also follow the band on Instagram More about rage against the machine, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame, Band rage against the mac... Rock and Roll Hall of fame Band