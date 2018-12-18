Radiohead
is comprised of such distinguished band members as Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, and Philip Selway. This marked their second career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were previously nominated in 2017 in their first year of eligibility.
According to a press statement
, Radiohead expressed their gratitude to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting body, and they went on to extend their congratulatory remarks to their fellow Class of 2019 inductees.
Speaking of inductees, Radiohead will be joining Def Leppard, The Zombies
, Stevie Nicks
(who is the first woman inducted twice: as a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac), Janet Jackson
, The Cure
, and Roxy Music at the upcoming induction ceremony, which will take place on March 29, 2019, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
To learn more about British rock band Radiohead
, check out their official website
.