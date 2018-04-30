Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Radio Romance chatted with Digital Journal about their new country single "Weekend," and their dream collaboration choices. On their new single "Weekend," Hayes said, "It was one of those songs that we didn't have a hook for. We wrote with our dear friend, Josh Dunne, and we had this idea of what we really wanted to do that weekend. We are a live band, and we are road dogs, and we wanted to incorporate that in our live show. We came up with our hook, and it kind of wrote itself." Radio Romance were the winners of the 2017 Nash Next competition. "It was an amazing and surreal feeling," Smithwick admitted. "It took a while to sink in, and now it is starting to sink in with our song on the radio." Gramling noted that their plans for the future are touring and to perform at the 2018 CMA Music Fest. "We also want to piece together our next release, which may be a single or a full-length album," Gramling said. "There will be new music this fall for sure." Padilla shared his excitement to play at CMA Music Fest on June 7 at the Breakout Stage. "I am super pumped about it," Padilla said. The band listed the following artists as their dream collaboration choices: Tracy Lawrence (Sam Hayes), Alabama (Adam Smithwick), Brad Paisley and Keith Urban (Josh Gramling), and the Nashville Symphony (Moises Padilla). Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology in the country music business, Hayes said, "Technology has changed the face of country music. I think now, more so than ever, the little man is given a lot more tools to be able to shine. It's a great platform, it's easy to get lost in, but I think if you really know how to navigate and work really hard, technology is amazing. We have seen the change in our live show. People show up and tell us that they've heard us on Spotify or they follows us on Instagram and Twitter. It is amazing that we have so many different platforms that we can utilize to grow our product, and have a fan-base that is connected with us." "Weekend" is available on Radio Romance is made up of Sam Hayes (lead singer), Josh Gramling (lead guitar), Moises Padilla (drums) and Adam Smithwick (bass). They are stoked to be signed on the Big Machine Label Group. "You really pray about something, and you really work hard on something, and it comes full circle. Big Machine is the only label that we thought would understand what Radio Romance is about," Hayes said.On their new single "Weekend," Hayes said, "It was one of those songs that we didn't have a hook for. We wrote with our dear friend, Josh Dunne, and we had this idea of what we really wanted to do that weekend. We are a live band, and we are road dogs, and we wanted to incorporate that in our live show. We came up with our hook, and it kind of wrote itself."Radio Romance were the winners of the 2017 Nash Next competition. "It was an amazing and surreal feeling," Smithwick admitted. "It took a while to sink in, and now it is starting to sink in with our song on the radio."Gramling noted that their plans for the future are touring and to perform at the 2018 CMA Music Fest. "We also want to piece together our next release, which may be a single or a full-length album," Gramling said. "There will be new music this fall for sure."Padilla shared his excitement to play at CMA Music Fest on June 7 at the Breakout Stage. "I am super pumped about it," Padilla said.The band listed the following artists as their dream collaboration choices: Tracy Lawrence (Sam Hayes), Alabama (Adam Smithwick), Brad Paisley and Keith Urban (Josh Gramling), and the Nashville Symphony (Moises Padilla).On the impact of technology in the country music business, Hayes said, "Technology has changed the face of country music. I think now, more so than ever, the little man is given a lot more tools to be able to shine. It's a great platform, it's easy to get lost in, but I think if you really know how to navigate and work really hard, technology is amazing. We have seen the change in our live show. People show up and tell us that they've heard us on Spotify or they follows us on Instagram and Twitter. It is amazing that we have so many different platforms that we can utilize to grow our product, and have a fan-base that is connected with us.""Weekend" is available on iTunes More about Radio Romance, Single, Weekend, Country Radio Romance Single Weekend Country