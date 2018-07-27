Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artist Rachel Reinert, formerly of the band Gloriana, chatted with Digital Journal about her solo single "Cool." She continued, "I wanted to write a song about my first love. It was about all of those feelings you have at such a young age, after an awful, devastating situation, and eventually becoming friends. I think it was a big step for me. It was one of those things that I would look back on and realize that I wouldn't be who I am without that experience." Reinert listed Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choice in country music. "I love Chris Stapleton, and I love what he is doing. I think Chris has an incredible voice. I would probably be scared to do something with him, but I love him and I think he is so amazing," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the country music business, Reinert said, "It is crazy because I have actually not put out music in this whole new world and whole new era. I am learning a lot about it along the way. Everything is constantly changing and growing and different. It is exciting since as an artist that is getting ready to self-release, hopefully, it will have a chance to be heard. I am learning so much since I have been gone so the last 2.5 years. I feel really optimistic and excited about what comes with it." "Cool" is available on To learn more about country songstress Rachel Reinert, check out her Reinert co-wrote "Cool" with fellow songwriters Melissa Fuller and David Naish. "It really started out as one of the pillars of my sound. I knew that I really wanted to come in with a totally different sound than what I have done in the past. I wanted it to be really reflective of me and really authentic to me," she explained. "I grew up in Southern California, and I've always had this love for this Laurel Canyon '70s sound that I was raised on, everything from Fleetwood Mac to Neil Young."She continued, "I wanted to write a song about my first love. It was about all of those feelings you have at such a young age, after an awful, devastating situation, and eventually becoming friends. I think it was a big step for me. It was one of those things that I would look back on and realize that I wouldn't be who I am without that experience."Reinert listed Chris Stapleton as her dream male duet choice in country music. "I love Chris Stapleton, and I love what he is doing. I think Chris has an incredible voice. I would probably be scared to do something with him, but I love him and I think he is so amazing," she said.On the impact of technology on the country music business, Reinert said, "It is crazy because I have actually not put out music in this whole new world and whole new era. I am learning a lot about it along the way. Everything is constantly changing and growing and different. It is exciting since as an artist that is getting ready to self-release, hopefully, it will have a chance to be heard. I am learning so much since I have been gone so the last 2.5 years. I feel really optimistic and excited about what comes with it.""Cool" is available on iTunes To learn more about country songstress Rachel Reinert, check out her official Facebook page , and follow her on Twitter More about Rachel Reinert, Cool, Solo, Single, chris stapleton Rachel Reinert Cool Solo Single chris stapleton