Quinn XCII chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Iron & Steel," as well as his upcoming concerts at Irving Plaza in New York City.

On his new single "Iron & Steel," he said, "I worked closely with a friend of mine, Imad Royal, who is a really talented artist and producer. I also worked with Roget Chahayed, who is a talented keyboard player. I wanted to create something really ballad-esque with some reggae tones to it that was reminiscent of my older songs. It was a fast process."

Quinn XCII will be performing two shows at Irving Plaza. "That is going to be really exciting," he said. "Every venue in New York City, to me, is super historic. We sold out Irving Plaza in a little over 24 hours, so we decided to add another show. We were ecstatic when we found that out. I am very excited to see all the fans. They deserve all the credit for sure. Every time I am in New York, it's always a blast!"

Digital transformation of music business

On the impact of technology in the music business, Quinn XCII said, "As far as accessibility goes, we are in the easiest era to access music. It is literally so simple thanks to Spotify. That's the time we are living in right now. Spotify is dominating what gets played and what gets trended. I am indifferent to it, since I was a fan of the older days. It's a double-edged sword. Artists are experimenting on all different fronts, and I'm curious to see where the next trend goes to! There are many things going on, but I am a fan of all of that, we'll see what happens."

To learn more about Columbia Records artist Quinn XCII and his music, check out his official homepage.

Quinn XCII's "Iron & Steel" garnered a rave review from Digital Journal.