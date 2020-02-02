Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising artist Quinn L'Esperance chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Heavyweight," and being an artist in the digital age. Regarding her "Heavyweight" single and music video, she said, "My music producer, Matt Wilder, in Nashville introduced 'Heavyweight' to me. When I listened to the demo, I knew I had to record it because the song sounded and felt like me and the message I wanted to tell others. Working on this song made me realize what I could do and what message I could say to th world. Working in Nashville, a writing town, has inspired me so much from a composition point of view. Having access to so many other talented people to draw on in a very warm and embracing place is indescribable." She continued, "People really love and care about their craft. It is a gift to have worked with so many talented musicians with great work ethics and professional attitudes. I knew that the music video had to be shot in a boxing gym. We found this really cool, old school boxing gym in Cleveland, Ohio, my hometown, called Old Angle Boxing Gym. We set up each shot with artistic ideas in mind and went for it. I was blessed to work with amazing and dedicated crew members, dancers, and actors." On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I work on my music primarily in Nashville. When I write songs, I start by writing the tracks with a certain feel in mind. I like to use both acoustic and digital sounds because I think there is a really cool balance between the two. I think the world could use more positivity, empowerment, and inclusivity. One thing that I want to call attention to is providing a voice for the special needs community. My brother has special needs, so all my life I've felt needed to be an advocate for kids and adults with special needs. By promoting positivity, empowerment, and inclusivity through music, I hope to bring all people together." Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, she said, "I think technology has definitely changed the music industry. For example, if I am working on a project in Nashville but am in Los Angeles, I can cut vocals in LA and send them to Nashville for it to be continued to be worked on from there. Technology allows a lot of accessibility for artists." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's really fun to be an artist in the digital age because there is a lot more accessibility and room to collaborate with other artists. It makes it a lot easier and allows for every artist, big or small, to create their music." "I use technology to communicate with the people I am working with nonstop on a daily basis," she said. "Through social media and streaming platforms, music is more readily available for listeners and I can keep in tune with what other artists are releasing both similar and different from me. Not to mention I can keep up with my favorite artists and bands more closely." She listed Jon Bellion and Lady Gaga as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Both of these artists have been such huge inspirations for me because of their creativity and authenticity. The thing that I admire the most about Jon Bellion is how he can put so many different sounds together to create something truly unique and relatable for listeners from a lyric and music standpoint. Lady Gaga has the ability to demand the room and make her audience feel her music and performance. They both are so true to their music and who they are, which is what I want to show the world as an artist myself," she said. For young and aspiring artists, she said, "My advice for young and aspiring artists is to never let anyone tell you that you have to do something a certain way. People are always going to have an opinion about what you're doing no matter what. Once you learn to stop caring what people think about you and let go of negativity, the possibilities are endless. Never lose sight of your dream. Truly love what you do and believe in the message you want to tell the world." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Making It Happen." On her definition of success, she said, "To me, success comes in little victories that all lead up to the main goal. Success means accomplishing goals that lead to your ultimate happiness; in this case, releasing a song and a video that I am proud of that shares my voice with the world. I’ve learned that you have to enjoy the journey you are on and not treat it like a sprint." To learn more about Quinn L'Esperance and her music, check out her Facebook page and on Instagram