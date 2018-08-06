Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music 14-year-old Irish-American country songstress Queeva chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Live Like A Song." Regarding her future plans, she said, "I will be performing a lot more, and I will be writing more songs. Hopefully, one day I will be able to play at the Grand Ole Opry. That is definitely a huge dream of mine. I hope to keep moving forward and to keep improving along the way." Queeva grew up one of six children in an Irish household that spoke Gaelic. A performer since the young age of seven, Queeva writes her own music and is influenced by early Appalachian country music, though her newest single "Live Like A Song" has a pop vibe. "Never give up, because you never know what is going to happen. You need to keep your head up and keep working hard. That's the main thing. That's what keeps me going." She revealed that her biggest musical influences include Dolly Parton and Gretchen Wilson. "Ever since I was young, Dolly Parton was my biggest inspiration in music," she said. Queeva listed country star Thomas Rhett as her dream male duet choice in country music. "Thomas has done a bunch of duets with Maren Morris and some other female artists that I look up to. He has such a cool voice," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Queeva said, "I feel pretty lucky to be an artist in this day and age. You have so many ways to promote yourself and it is so easy, with the click of a button. I am really lucky to be in this era to be able to share my music through technology and especially through social media." Regarding her use of technology as a musician, she said, "I definitely use it for social media to update my fans on my music, as well as for iTunes and on Spotify. Also, sometimes, when I am in a songwriting session, and I want to record some melodies, we use Voice Memos to remember them." Aside from being a musician, she is also an actress who had a supporting guest role on NBC's Chicago Fire. "When I was young, I wanted to act. I was a guest star on Chicago Fire, where I was poisoned by my mother (on the show). That was super fun," she said. "Live Like a Song" is available on On her new single "Live Like a Song," she said, "We wanted to write a song that talks about how music is a universal language for everyone. Music is always something you can turn to. I wanted to write a song that describes that message in a unique way. I hope the fans will listen to it and relate to it."Regarding her future plans, she said, "I will be performing a lot more, and I will be writing more songs. Hopefully, one day I will be able to play at the Grand Ole Opry. That is definitely a huge dream of mine. I hope to keep moving forward and to keep improving along the way."Queeva grew up one of six children in an Irish household that spoke Gaelic. A performer since the young age of seven, Queeva writes her own music and is influenced by early Appalachian country music, though her newest single "Live Like A Song" has a pop vibe."Never give up, because you never know what is going to happen. You need to keep your head up and keep working hard. That's the main thing. That's what keeps me going."She revealed that her biggest musical influences include Dolly Parton and Gretchen Wilson. "Ever since I was young, Dolly Parton was my biggest inspiration in music," she said.Queeva listed country star Thomas Rhett as her dream male duet choice in country music. "Thomas has done a bunch of duets with Maren Morris and some other female artists that I look up to. He has such a cool voice," she said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Queeva said, "I feel pretty lucky to be an artist in this day and age. You have so many ways to promote yourself and it is so easy, with the click of a button. I am really lucky to be in this era to be able to share my music through technology and especially through social media."Regarding her use of technology as a musician, she said, "I definitely use it for social media to update my fans on my music, as well as for iTunes and on Spotify. Also, sometimes, when I am in a songwriting session, and I want to record some melodies, we use Voice Memos to remember them."Aside from being a musician, she is also an actress who had a supporting guest role on NBC's Chicago Fire. "When I was young, I wanted to act. I was a guest star on Chicago Fire, where I was poisoned by my mother (on the show). That was super fun," she said."Live Like a Song" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify More about Queeva, Live Like a Song, thomas rhett, Dolly parton, Country Queeva Live Like a Song thomas rhett Dolly parton Country