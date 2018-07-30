By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The "Queen of Pop" Madonna has launched a birthday fundraiser with the global payments company Ripple, to help Malawian orphans. Madonna's followers and fans are given a choice either to donate directly to her fundraiser or they can start fundraisers of their own to use their social networks in support of this cause. With the help of Facebook's charitable tools, there are no processing fees, and as a result, all of the contributions will be going directly to Raising Malawi and its Home of Hope orphanage. The company In a press release, Madonna acknowledged that she has an "unwavering commitment" to help the vulnerable children in Malawi, by proving them a "loving home." For her birthday celebration, she would like to connect her global family with the children in Malawi, who need the most help. She explained that every dollar that is donated will go directly towards their healthcare, schools, food, and uniforms. She wants them to know that they are protected, nurtured and loved. "Through their generous match, Ripple is doubling the impact each individual can make," she remarked in the press statement. Digital Journal previously reported that Madonna was visiting To learn more about Raising Malawi, check out its The pop superstar is going to kick off a month-long celebration for her upcoming 60th birthday, which falls on August 16. She plans on raising funds for orphans in Malawi, as part of Raising Malawi. It will run on her Facebook page from July 30 until the end of August of 2018.Madonna's followers and fans are given a choice either to donate directly to her fundraiser or they can start fundraisers of their own to use their social networks in support of this cause. With the help of Facebook's charitable tools, there are no processing fees, and as a result, all of the contributions will be going directly to Raising Malawi and its Home of Hope orphanage.The company Ripple made the announcement that it will be matching all of the donations to Madonna's fundraiser. Ripple is the world's sole enterprise blockchain solution for global payments.In a press release, Madonna acknowledged that she has an "unwavering commitment" to help the vulnerable children in Malawi, by proving them a "loving home." For her birthday celebration, she would like to connect her global family with the children in Malawi, who need the most help.She explained that every dollar that is donated will go directly towards their healthcare, schools, food, and uniforms. She wants them to know that they are protected, nurtured and loved. "Through their generous match, Ripple is doubling the impact each individual can make," she remarked in the press statement.Digital Journal previously reported that Madonna was visiting Malawi , where she was advocating healthcare and youth education. She is fulfilling her goal of making education and learning accessible to the Malawian youth.To learn more about Raising Malawi, check out its official website More about Madonna, Facebook, Queen, Pop, Social media Madonna Facebook Queen Pop Social media