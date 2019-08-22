Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wes Scantlin from the multi-platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming album "Welcome to Galvania." The album consists of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb, who has worked with such musical acts as Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, and Motorhead. Scantlin listed "Sunshine" as his personal favorite song on the forthcoming CD. "It is just old-school Puddle of Mudd," he said. Scantlin's songwriting is inspired by the "emotions of life." "That's how I basically keep writing: you have love, hate, optimism, joy, and hope. You really try to capture an emotion," he said. On the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "It takes a few turns here and there. You try not to get too frustrated with it. You work with the industry as it rattles and changes. You need to be a chameleon and not let anything stress you out." 'The digital age makes things a lot easier," he said. Scantlin feels strongly about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA). "That's wonderful to have as far as being a songwriter and a musician. Fortunately, for musicians and songwriters, there are people at the top of the chain that give the musicians and writers a little bit of love. It helps a little bit," he said. Throughout their career in the music business, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide. The band has released a string of chart-topping hits such as "Blurry," "Psycho," "She Hates Me," and "Control," among others. Scantlin listed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash as his dream collaboration choice. "It would be rad to do a song with Slash. A Slash guitar solo would be amazing," he said. For young and aspiring bands, he encouraged them to "write songs." "Just write music. Be a songwriter and polish your craft. See what you can come up with. Songwriting is a fun activity and it opens up inspiration inside of your heart and soul. You can reach people and help people through music. Songwriting really saved my life," he said. Scantlin defined success as "being a good musician and being a successful family member since you can always lean on your family for anything." Welcome to Galvania is available for pre-order on Puddle of Mudd is out on the road touring in support of their upcoming album. To learn more about Puddle of Mudd, check out their Puddle of Mudd will be releasing their new studio album, Welcome to Galvania, on September 13 via Pavement Entertainment. This marks their first full-length album of new material since 2009. "It was a tedious process to select the songs for the new album," Scantlin said, with a laugh. "It was hard to choose sometimes."The album consists of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb, who has worked with such musical acts as Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, and Motorhead.Scantlin listed "Sunshine" as his personal favorite song on the forthcoming CD. "It is just old-school Puddle of Mudd," he said.Scantlin's songwriting is inspired by the "emotions of life." "That's how I basically keep writing: you have love, hate, optimism, joy, and hope. You really try to capture an emotion," he said.On the impact of technology and streaming services on the music industry, he said, "It takes a few turns here and there. You try not to get too frustrated with it. You work with the industry as it rattles and changes. You need to be a chameleon and not let anything stress you out."'The digital age makes things a lot easier," he said.Scantlin feels strongly about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA). "That's wonderful to have as far as being a songwriter and a musician. Fortunately, for musicians and songwriters, there are people at the top of the chain that give the musicians and writers a little bit of love. It helps a little bit," he said.Throughout their career in the music business, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide. The band has released a string of chart-topping hits such as "Blurry," "Psycho," "She Hates Me," and "Control," among others.Scantlin listed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash as his dream collaboration choice. "It would be rad to do a song with Slash. A Slash guitar solo would be amazing," he said.For young and aspiring bands, he encouraged them to "write songs." "Just write music. Be a songwriter and polish your craft. See what you can come up with. Songwriting is a fun activity and it opens up inspiration inside of your heart and soul. You can reach people and help people through music. Songwriting really saved my life," he said.Scantlin defined success as "being a good musician and being a successful family member since you can always lean on your family for anything."Welcome to Galvania is available for pre-order on Apple Music . "I hope the fans get a good dose of positive feelings and good vibes from all of the songs on the album," he said.Puddle of Mudd is out on the road touring in support of their upcoming album. To learn more about Puddle of Mudd, check out their official Facebook page and their official homepage More about Puddle of Mudd, Wes Scantlin, Slash, Rock, Band Puddle of Mudd Wes Scantlin Slash Rock Band