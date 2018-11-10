Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - Chuck D, the leader of the rap group Public Enemy, chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. On his connection to Long Island, Chuck D said, "I grew up in Roosevelt on Long Island, and I went to high school not too far from here. My track team had to run around Eisenhower Park two times and practice. I went to Adelphi University and I graduated in 1984. I have Long Island all in my bones." Chuck D continued, "I am part of a group that comes out of Roosevelt, Long Island, named Public Enemy, and they are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am here tonight to induct Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith of EPMD." On the key to longevity in the music business, Chuck D praised EPMD for being very consistent. "They can do the same thing for 50 years. They have the formula," he said. "I think collectives and working with people, and understanding how everybody helps each other. Every little job counts and every little area of the business counts. Having a great concern for everybody's area is what longevity is about. You need to be careful of the feet you step on because it might be attached to the behind that you have to kiss," he explained. His advice for aspiring musicians is to "try and make a video for every song that you do." "Try to make as many albums as you can by yourself and without any funding," he said. To learn more about Public Enemy, check out their At this year's Long Island Music Hall of Fame GALA, which was held at The Space at Westbury, Chuck D and hip-hop DJ Chuck Chillout served as presenters, and they inducted the hip-hop group EPMD On his connection to Long Island, Chuck D said, "I grew up in Roosevelt on Long Island, and I went to high school not too far from here. My track team had to run around Eisenhower Park two times and practice. I went to Adelphi University and I graduated in 1984. I have Long Island all in my bones."Chuck D continued, "I am part of a group that comes out of Roosevelt, Long Island, named Public Enemy, and they are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am here tonight to induct Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith of EPMD."On the key to longevity in the music business, Chuck D praised EPMD for being very consistent. "They can do the same thing for 50 years. They have the formula," he said. "I think collectives and working with people, and understanding how everybody helps each other. Every little job counts and every little area of the business counts. Having a great concern for everybody's area is what longevity is about. You need to be careful of the feet you step on because it might be attached to the behind that you have to kiss," he explained.His advice for aspiring musicians is to "try and make a video for every song that you do." "Try to make as many albums as you can by yourself and without any funding," he said.To learn more about Public Enemy, check out their Facebook page More about Chuck D, EPMD, Long island, Rock and Roll, public enemy Chuck D EPMD Long island Rock and Roll public enemy