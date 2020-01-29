By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Roslyn - Robert Miller's jazz fusion band Project Grand Slam will be making its debut on Long Island at My Father's Place on Friday, February 21. They will be performing at the historic My Father's Place in Roslyn on February 21. The band has appeared with the likes of Yes, Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, and Boney James. They promise some surprises at their concert at My Father's Place "I always admired what groups like Weather Report did; not only were the musicians superb but their music, which they almost always wrote, was spectacular and genre-breaking in a way," Robert Miller said. He added that "Jazz fans loved them, but rock fans did too." "The jazz-market isn't what it was 10 years ago, but the reaction we get, from jazz-fusion fans as well, is terrifically encouraging. There is also an audience who never heard music like this and they love it," he explained. Miller has re-imagined such rock classics as Cream's "I'm So Glad," The Kinks' "You Really Got Me," or Jimi Hendrix's "Fire," the latter of which enjoyed a lengthy chart run. The group is in the studio hard at work on their upcoming eighth studio album, which will be released later this year. To learn more about Project Grand Slam is helping jazz fusion secure a comeback in a major way. Their sixth studio album, Trippin ', held the #1 spot of Billboard’s jazz music charts and cemented their following.They will be performing at the historic My Father's Place in Roslyn on February 21. The band has appeared with the likes of Yes, Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, and Boney James. They promise some surprises at their concert at My Father's Place"I always admired what groups like Weather Report did; not only were the musicians superb but their music, which they almost always wrote, was spectacular and genre-breaking in a way," Robert Miller said.He added that "Jazz fans loved them, but rock fans did too." "The jazz-market isn't what it was 10 years ago, but the reaction we get, from jazz-fusion fans as well, is terrifically encouraging. There is also an audience who never heard music like this and they love it," he explained.Miller has re-imagined such rock classics as Cream's "I'm So Glad," The Kinks' "You Really Got Me," or Jimi Hendrix's "Fire," the latter of which enjoyed a lengthy chart run.The group is in the studio hard at work on their upcoming eighth studio album, which will be released later this year.To learn more about Project Grand Slam and their music, check out their official website More about project grand slam, Robert Miller, Jazz, my father's place, Long island project grand slam Robert Miller Jazz my father s place Long island