Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Rising artist JD Reynolds chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her breakthrough single "This Year," and she premiered its lyric video exclusively in Digital Journal. "My debut single 'This Year' is a song that will resonate with people all over the world," she said. "This Year, 2020, has been brutal for so many, there has been such loss, devastation, unease, uncertainty, and heartbreak, that is what 'This Year' is about. It has made us look at truths that might have stayed hidden if not for such a year. I want to 'pack this year in a bottle' and 'cast it out to sea'." "It's about the 'stone cold truths' and realizations that the events of 'This Year' brought to the surface and how these things brought us to question our own mortality, our lives, our truths, our very existence, the hidden things 'This Year' brought to the surface. But, there is always hope. The loss of hope would be the real tragedy," she explained. "May we always have hope," she said. "May we hope that a 'new year' brings more joy, more peace, more prosperity, and for all to be of good health as the Holiday Hallmark cards conjure up. Hope. The lyric video for This Year will take you on an emotional journey that will leave you with hope for the new year. 'I can't wait for a new year to begin'." "I want to sincerely thank Digital Journal, and Markos Papadatos for his support, it means so much. Big thanks to 2911 Enterprises, and a shout-out to Clicia Photos for producing a beautifully emotional lyric video for 'This Year.' God bless you all. I can't wait for a new year to begin," she exclaimed. "This Year" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. To learn more about JD Reynolds, check out her Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.