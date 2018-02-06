By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - Acclaimed rock band Poison will be touring the United States this summer. They will be embarking on their 2018 "Poison…Nothin' But A Good Time" Tour. Poison is comprised of all original members: A few days before the tour is over, on June 21, Throughout their musical career, which has spanned over 25 years, Poison has sold in excess of 40 million albums and DVD all over the world, as well as over 15 million records in America. Their Top 10 radio singles include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," as well as "Something To Believe In"; moreover, they scored a chart-topping single with "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." To learn more about Poison and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their On this tour, Poison will be joined by such bands as Cheap Trick and Pop Evil.Poison is comprised of all original members: Bret Michaels on lead vocals and guitar, Bobby Dall on bass, Rikki Rockett on drums and CC Deville on guitars. Their tour, promoted by Live Nation, will kick off on May 18 at Five Points Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and it will wrap up on June 24 at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.A few days before the tour is over, on June 21, Poison will be performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.Throughout their musical career, which has spanned over 25 years, Poison has sold in excess of 40 million albums and DVD all over the world, as well as over 15 million records in America. Their Top 10 radio singles include "Nothin' But A Good Time," "Talk Dirty To Me," "Unskinny Bop," as well as "Something To Believe In"; moreover, they scored a chart-topping single with "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."To learn more about Poison and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website More about Poison, Cheap Trick, pop evil, Tour, Rock Poison Cheap Trick pop evil Tour Rock Bret michaels